Learn To Draw Like Matt Baker, Trailblazer for Black Comic Book Artists

Art has never been an easy scene to break into, and becoming a comic book artist might be among the more competitive areas within the field. Of course, some determined, talented artists successfully work their way into the industry and become a defining voice in it, even if after the fact.

Comic book history cannot be discussed without acknowledging the habitual erasure of any contributions Black artists made to it. Some of these artists helped to build and direct modern comics when that field was in its infancy. Possibly the most well-known is Matt Baker, often attributed as the first Black comic book artist. Baker started as an artist working on titles like Sheena Queen of the Jungle, Phantom Lady, and Voodah. That work got him into freelancing with Atlas Comics, which would eventually become Marvel Comics. Traces of Baker’s style are still visible in modern comics. His depiction of glamorous, strong women with extravagant costumes certainly still has echoes in modern works.

Black artists like Matt Baker, Elmer C. Stoner, and Orrin C. Evans may not be as well-known as Jack Kirby, Frank Miller, and John Byrne, but they shaped comic book history right at the start, and they are just a few whose work was rarely attributed.

