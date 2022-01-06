Leave The Cleaning To The MyGenie Smart Robotic Vacuum

This time of year, cleaning is of elevated importance. With the holidays typically come visitors, both expected and unexpected. No one likes welcoming visitors to an unkempt home, so dusting, mopping, sweeping, vacuuming, and cleaning are daily tasks during the holidays. Unless you’re one of the rare people who enjoy doing these chores, they are typically done with accompanying groans and complaints.

One of the ways to help assist with your cleaning pursuits is to make sure you have capable tools. With the MyGenie Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner App Controlled Carpet Floors Auto Robot, you know you’re getting one of the best vacuums on the market. For a limited time, it’s available for the low price of $127.95. That’s a savings of 76% from its MSRP ($542).

Thanks to MyGenie, vacuuming is a think-less task — in a good way. This wireless vacuum features intelligent roaming sensors that allow it to maneuver throughout your home on its own. It has dual side brushes and powerful suction that combine to produce a deeper, thorough clean anywhere in your home.

With a decibel level of just 60, you’ll hardly know it’s at work. The MyGenie has four cleaning modes: automatic, zigzag, spot, and edge cleaning. There’s also an accompanying app that allows users to schedule it to clean at certain times, meaning you won’t even have to touch it to send it on its way. Once the MyGenie is finished with its cleaning tasks, it returns to its base that also doubles as a charger. Charging time is approximately 3 to 5 hours, and the MyGenie can clean for up to 90 consecutive minutes on a full charge.

Who said cleaning has to be a hassle? With the MyGenie, a simple press of a button is all that’s needed to send it on its way. Cross vacuuming off your list of things to do this holiday season and purchase the MyGenie smart robotic vacuum for $127.95 today.

Prices subject to change.