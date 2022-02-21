Leave The Crypto Accounting Paperwork To Accointing

For many people, tax time is one of the most stressful times of the year. Whether you’re a business owner or just a person with a regular 9-to-5 job, tracking down forms and preparing tax reforms can make even the sanest person feel overwhelmed. That stress is further magnified if you’re someone who’s dabbled in the cryptocurrency market. Every play you’ve made throughout the year must be recorded, stashed away, and saved for when it’s time to file taxes.

Unless you’re an accountant, it’s easy to get lost in the crypto weeds. Accointing Crypto Tax Software handles all the mundane tracking and paperwork so you don’t have to. For a limited time, it’s available for $47.99. That’s a savings of 40% from its MSRP ($79). Save an additional 10% with the Gear Up For Tax Season coupon by entering promo code REFUND at checkout to get this software for $43.19.

Featured in Yahoo! Finance, Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha, The Block, and other leading publications, Accointing Crypto Tax Software tracks, manages, and tallies reports of all your cryptocurrency transactions in one place.

It’s available both on your desktop or mobile device. From the dashboard, it only takes five clicks to get a customized crypto tax report. You’ll be able to generate the needed Form 8949 to fill out your Schedule D form. From there, you can generate a TurboTax file, which you’ll be able to drag and drop online. Once you’ve done those things, you’ll be able to generate a tax report that you can give to your certified public accountant.

Additionally, with this software, you can explore the crypto market, set up alerts, research trending tokens, and share them with your friends online.

This program is rated 4.6 stars on the App Store, and users on the Google Play platform have rated it 4.3 stars. Purchase this helpful tool for $43.19 with code REFUND before the upcoming tax deadline to make the filing process much easier.

Prices subject to change.