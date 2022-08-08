Leave The WebHosting to DoRoyal

Those who own websites or web domains know just how valuable the service is to their ventures.

For those less familiar with the service, web hosting gives the everyday person the opportunity to have a website without the exorbitant costs of hosting a website of their own.

Thanks to DoRoyal, scores of satisfied website owners have benefitted from its plethora of top-shelf services and customer support. For a limited time, you can purchase lifetime access to DoRoyal Eternal Kingdom for just $49. That’s a savings of 83% from its MSRP ($300).

For the past 10 years, DoRoyal has provided world-class hosting services to an array of users. Even if you already use a hosting service, it’s easy to migrate it over to DoRoyal, as long as your original provider uses cPanel.

DoRoyal offers app support for WordPress, Joomla, OpenCart, WHMCS, MyBB, phpBB, MediaWiki, and other programs. A robust script installer powered by Softaculous allows users to easily install, update and manage more than 300 free web apps and scripts such as WordPress.

DoRoyal is one of the most reliable hosting services on the market. With a 99.9% uptime, the company has earned its reputation for maintaining a reliable hosting network. However, for those times users find themselves needing customer support, the company has an average response time of 45 minutes, and there’s a guarantee for a response in 12 minutes.

Each account comes with 3GB of disk space and 100GB of monthly bandwidth. Unlimited websites, unlimited subdomains and unlimited email accounts are included with your plan.

DoRoyal is currently rated 4.2 stars on Trustpilot.

“Fast and friendly help! Support for free domains like .tk! Well set up, everything seems to just work without a lot of configuration. Well done, and from a company with a good long-term reputation,” writes verified 5-star purchaser Mark Zinzow.

Despite your reasons for needing a website, there’s no debating DoRoyal’s reputation and the quality of hosting it provides it many satisfied customers. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.