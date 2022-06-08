Rare LeBron James Basketball Card Expected to Fetch Over $6 Million at Auction

A one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card is anticipated to bring in more than $6 million when it is auctioned this week, according to Reuters.

The item being labeled the “Triple Logoman” card is a single-issue card that includes patches taken from game jerseys James has worn while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, his current team.

It was part of the 2020-21 “Flawless” collection that was issued by Panini. The card created a frantic hunt among card collectors including Drake, who reportedly bought 10 cases of the basketball cards in a failed attempt to get his hands on the card.

“The best comparison that I can use for the modern reader is, imagine Willy Wonka (and) the Chocolate Factory, looking for that gold ticket,” Ken Goldin, executive chairman of auctioneers Goldin, said.

“And then imagine there was only one golden ticket instead of five.”

Goldin also called the coveted basketball card the “Holy Grail” of sports collectibles. He believes it could top the $6.6 million record paid for the Honus Wagner T-206 baseball card in August.

James, a three-time world champion, does hold the record for the most expensive basketball card. An “ultra-rare” signed rookie card broke the record last year when it fetched $5.2 million.

Basketball cards have been getting a lot of attention recently. According to TMZ Sports, a basketball card that was signed by the late Kobe Bryant himself is on the auction block. The 1997 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems #81 card is considered one of the rarest and most coveted Bryant cards.

The card reportedly was anticipated to go for more than $1 million at the live auction held June 4.

The auction house verified that the Bryant card is one-of-a-kind. An unsigned green PMG (graded BGS NM-MT 8.5) Bryant basketball card was sold for $2 million in February.