Lebron James’ Upcoming Season Is Dedicated To His Son Bronny

In an emotional revelation this week, LeBron James provided an update on his son Bronny’s recent health issues, disclosing that the young athlete had surgery over the summer after experiencing cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC, according to Yahoo Sports.

Although James did not disclose specific details regarding the procedure and its exact date, he shared that Bronny, a freshman guard at USC, was recovering. He said he was optimistic that his son would be back on the court for USC.

Bronny, 18, turned down offers from Ohio State and Oregon to stay close to home at USC. Expectations for the young player and the team were high until Bronny’s cardiac arrest on July 24 during a team workout.

He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. After three days, he was stabilized and released from the hospital. The diagnosis: a treatable congenital heart defect. In August, the James family openly shared their son’s diagnosis, having previously posted a video of Bronny showcasing his piano skills in their family home.

During Monday’s announcement, LeBron said he was dedicating the upcoming Lakers season to Bronny. Yet, it remains uncertain when Bronny will play again. When questioned about Bronny’s reentry into basketball activities, USC coach Andy Enfield emphasized that he couldn’t provide medical updates but affirmed the vital role Bronny plays on the team.

James also took a moment to laud USC’s training and coaching staff for their swift response to Bronny’s medical emergency, offering gratitude to the medical personnel at Cedars-Sinai. He underscored the impressive progress Bronny has made by stating that if you were to see him today, you’d never guess he’d faced such a health challenge.

“Definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer,” James said.

“But the best thing we have is each other…We’re happy to see where he is today and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

