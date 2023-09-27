Bronny James Misses First Practice At USC But Coach Assures He’s ‘Doing Well’

University of Southern California recruit Bronny James, son of future Hall of Famer LeBron James, did not participate in the USC’s basketball team’s first official practice of the fall.

Although he wasn’t there, the team’s coach, Andy Enfield, told reporters that Bronny is “doing very well” while recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered on July 24, 2023.

According to ESPN, Bronny missed the first practice, but Coach Enfield assured the media that the freshman, who turns 19 next week, has been in class and progressing health-wise.

“Bronny’s doing very well,” Enfield said. “But we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.”

After Bronny was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, it was revealed that a congenital heart defect was the probable cause of his cardiac arrest, but that his condition could be treated. He is expected to fully recover, allowing him to be back on the court, although no timetable has been set for his return.

“He’s around when he can be,” Enfield said. “And he’s getting caught up [with] some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he’s being the true student-athlete.”

The anticipation to watch Bronny bring his game to USC has not been lost on the coach.

“We anticipate him being a very valuable part of our basketball team,” Enfield said. “But that’ll be all sorted out. He’s the ultimate teammate because he cares about winning, and he has such a personal relationship with all his teammates. When you watch him on the court and you’re around them, that’s the first thing you notice within five or 10 minutes — and it’s contagious.”

Bronny has already made a huge impact at the university. Nike released T-shirts with his name and number, and the $30 shirts sold out quickly.

