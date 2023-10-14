LeBron James, Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Hires Geraldine Pamphile As Executive VP, International 

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s entertainment and production company, SpringHill, has welcomed Geraldine Pamphile as an executive vice president, international. According to The Hollywood Reporter, SpringHill has added her to the team with the intention of introducing the company to international audiences.

“I have followed The SpringHill Company closely for the past few years, and I’m deeply inspired by what this talented team has built,” Pamphile said. “It’s a privilege to bring my experience and deep roster of relationships to help grow the company and break new ground in global territories.”

Pamphile is joining the company from her previously role as Chief Business Officer for start-up company Laminal. Her resume also includes previous roles within the National Basketball Association (NBA) such as her position as vice president, International Business Development, Global Content and Media Distribution where she was responsible for leading international business development. Pamphile also worked for the basketball association in Asia Pacific where, according to SpringHill, she drove 90 percent of the revenue in the region for media and merchandising business prior to her relocation to the New York headquarters.

“With over 20 years of experience driving value at the intersection of media, technology, sports and entertainment, I know Geraldine will be a valuable addition to the TSHC team as she oversees our international strategy,” SpringHill president Devin Johnson said.

We are committed to unlocking meaningful opportunities to expand our global footprint and extend our mission of empowerment throughout the world,” he continued.

Pamphile, currently a Miami resident, received her MBA from the University of Hong Kong in a program offered by London Business School and Columbia Business School. She also received her master’s degree from Institut Supérieur de Commerce de Paris. She has also recently completed courses at Harvard Business School for the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sport executive education program.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the SpringHill Company is a media venture created by James and business partner Carter.

“At SpringHill, our mission is empowerment, and [James’ project] UNINTERRUPTED was built to empower athletes as creators so they can create important and impactful content,” Carter said earlier this year. BE reported that the entertainment company is a community of athletes, artists, writers, designers, musicians, and countless other creators.

