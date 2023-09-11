Is Lebron James Cherry-Picking His Dream Team For The 2024 Olympics?

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James is setting his sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics…and he’s hoping to bring a lot of star power along with him.

Following the disappointing loss of Team USA to Canada on Sunday, Sept. 10, putting them in fourth place at the FIBA World Cup, James has confirmed his interest in suiting up on behalf of the country next summer. And he has reportedly begun recruiting other all-star players to join him. On the list of his possible Team USA teammates are Golden State Warriors leader Stephen Curry, Phoenix Suns player Kevin Durant, and the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. According to Yahoo Sports, James has also contacted Draymond Green and his current Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, to gauge their interest in taking their talents to Paris.

Players Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Kyrie Irving, and DeAaron Fox have also expressed their interest in playing in next summer’s Olympics. However, they reportedly were not contacted by the 38-year-old All-Star.

The current Team USA boasts no players with previous Olympic experience, and the usual star power associated with American basketball was also absent during the World Cup. However, the team’s failure to medal came as a shock to many fans.

All of the players contacted by James have Olympic experience except for Curry, who has won two world cups. The 2008 men’s Olympic basketball team famously included the late great Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Chris Paul, and James. It was coached by legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke University basketball folklore. The “Redeem Team” would win gold, with Wade’s scoring leading the way. Team USA would win gold again in 2012, 2016, and 2020. A win in 2024 would make it the fifth consecutive gold medal for the team at the Summer Olympics. For James, it would be his fourth and may very well be his last, as he’ll turn 39 this coming January.