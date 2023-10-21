LeBron James To Release ‘I Am More Than,’ An Inspiring Children’s Book In 2024, To Encourage Kids To Dream Big And Overcome Barriers

Thirty-eight-year-old NBA Laker powerhouse LeBron James announced that he will release another children’s book in 2024.

The book, which will be titled “I Am More Than,” is set to be released on April 2, according to publishing company HarperCollins Publishers. It will be the second illustrative literature project that James has done, following the 2020 release of his first book, “I Promise.” For his second book, the NBA Power Forward will again be partnering up with illustrator Niña Mata again after the success of their 2020 release, CNN reports.



“’I Am More Than’ is about believing in yourself and all the amazing things you’re capable of, which no one else can define for you. I hope everyone that reads it feels inspired to be ‘more than’ in everything they do,” said James in a press release.



The book’s cover displays three smiling children of different skin tones holding up the book title in a bright illustration.

James continued, “With this next book, we [James and Mata] want to continue inspiring kids everywhere to keep dreaming big and not let anything hold them back.”

The press release described the book as an “empowering and inspirational picture book that shows young readers they are more than one label, trait, or interest – that they can do anything they set their minds to.”

The book’s executive editor, Luana Horry, was confident that the book would succeed in its inspiration goal, especially following the wide-reaching impact of “I Promise.” Horry said the book “will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of leaders to be all they dream to be … and more.”

As previously reported, James’ first book, “I Promise,” cemented itself as a classic by becoming a number 1 New York Times best-seller in the genre. At the same time, Harper Collins Publishers announced that they’d be with the James Foundation for a two-book guaranteed deal.

The NBA announced the Los Angeles Lakers’ schedule earlier this year. James and the Lakers will begin their season next week on Oct. 24, by playing against the Nuggets in Denver, Colorado.

