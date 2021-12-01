Legendary Music Executive Clarence Avant’s Wife, Jacqueline, Killed in Home Invasion

Music legend Clarence Avant’s wife of 54 years, Jacqueline Avant, was killed in a home invasion Tuesday night.
According to TMZ, the incident happened in the Trousdale Estates, located near Beverly Hills. Police officials said the Beverly Hills Police Department received a phone call about the break-in at 2:30 a.m. The dispatcher was told that someone had been shot. By the time police officers arrived, Jacqueline had been rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A security guard was also shot, TMZ reported, but Clarence was not injured.
In 2008, Clarence Avant received the BLACK ENTERPRISE trailblazer award for his business prowess within the entertainment industry as a a longtime CEO. His company was also recognized on the BE 100’s list of the nation’s largest Black companies.