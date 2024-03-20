Lenny Kravitz Teams With Ray-Ban On New Capsule Collection

Lenny Kravitz is known for rocking a cool pair of shades. So a partnership with Ray-Ban only makes sense.

On Friday, March 15, the Ray-Ban x Lenny Kravitz capsule collection, a rock and roll-inspired twist on its Reverse sunglasses, was released, Women’s Wear Daily reports. The limited-edition pairs are available in gold, black, dark gray, or silver—and come etched with Kravitz’s personalized signature.

“As a lifelong fan of Ray-Ban, their timeless style has always resonated with me,” Kravitz said. “The Ray-Ban Reverse collaboration is a dream come true, allowing me to merge my love for music and fashion with such an iconic brand. It’s about breaking boundaries, embracing individuality, and seeing the world from a new perspective through those innovative lenses.”

The Reverse Sunglasses are much different from the traditional Ray-Ban Aviators as they feature a concave design and high-tech lenses that work to reduce reflections up to 70% at wavelengths the eye is most sensitive to. The bio-based lenses and frames also cut down your carbon footprint.

With only 1,000 pairs of the gold Aviator Ray-Ban Reverse sunglasses available, once they’re gone there’s no telling when fans can purchase them again. The premium gold frame, gold mirror lenses, and limited-edition packaging and case signed by the artist add to the one-of-a-kind nature.

The silver and black sunglasses are designed with polished metal frames and reflective lenses to help protect your eyes from damaging sun rays . It’s the perfect collaboration. Kravitz has broken the internet with his fashion looks that have featured a pairs of Ray-Bans, his most notable being the giant oversized scarf he wore back in 2012..

More recently, he shared how he’s been bonding with his future son-in-law, actor Channing Tatum, who proposed to his daughter, Zoë, last October.

“He’s a great guy. We got on really well. We have our own relationship, as well,” Lenny said on the Sherri show on Wednesday, March 20. “We hang out, and we talk. He’s a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class.”

RELATED CONTENT: Nyla Choates Wins $7K To Scale ‘My Roots Are Rich’ Brand