Leslie Jones Reveals she had ‘The Hots’ for Suge Knight While He Was Checking For One of her Friends

She was checking for him while he was checking for somebody else who wasn’t checking for him.

Comedian Leslie Jones previously shared details about her past crush on former record executive Suge Knight, but to her dismay, he was eyeing another woman in her circle.

According to an interview on DJ Whoo Kid’s Whooarmy Live show, Jones was honest and open about her attraction to the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records.

“When I went to high school with Suge Knight, first of all, I was in love with him because he looked like one of the DeBarges,” the comedian told DJ Whoo Kid. “So, I was in f**king love with him. He had that long-ass Jheri curl. He was not f**king with me really, but he would be nice to me.”

Jones wasn’t getting any love in return, as Knight had his eyes on her cousin.

“He liked my cousin, and I was so mad,” Jones said. “I didn’t speak to my cousin for a month because Suge liked her. And I was like, ‘That’s f**cked up. You know I was in love with him. Why would you take him from me?’ And she was like, ‘B***h, I literally don’t want him. I don’t wanna f**k with him! Are you stupid?’”

Jones recalled an unforgettable interaction with Knight when he played on the football team, and she was a teacher’s aide for the football coach.

“One day, he came in there, smiled, and winked at me, and I thought I was gonna have a motherf**king conniption,” she said, adding that he was also a big bully.

Jones’ fans are never caught off guard as she has always been a straight shooter, vocalizing her thoughts.

The comedian hit ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith with a diss to his hairline after he criticized Rihanna ahead of her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. After he stated the pop star was no Beyoncé, Jones swooped in. “You know what, Stephen A. Smith? You need to act like your hairline and back the f**k off!” she said.