Let Linkypage Bolster Your Online Presence

Social media platforms have become one of the most popular ways to build a brand and audience. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and other platforms have generated millions of dollars in marketing money for the right people.

While these platforms hold the potential for limitless financial or brand recognition, finding successful ways to make that happen can prove challenging.

Linkypage makes that much easier, and a lifetime subscription to the Pro edition is available for a limited-time price of just $39.99. That’s a savings of 93% from its MSRP ($600).

With Linkypage, you’ll be able to build a stronger social media presence in no time as this product will help drive traffic to your content and contact channels. It does so by allowing users to create and customize a Linky page, where all their online platforms – social media pages, websites, online stores, etc – will be displayed.

The beauty of Linkypage is that you don’t have to worry about having to use different mediums to disseminate your social media and web pages. Likypage does it for you all in one place. In doing so, it allows wide reach for people to contact you to facilitate connections, grow brand loyalty, and increase multichannel engagement.

It’s the ideal tool for social media bios, and you can share a branded short link where your online audience inhabits.

Watch this video.

Not only does it work online, but a dynamic QR code can be placed anywhere so that all of your materials can be downloaded offline. Linkypage’s Pro plan also includes Google analytic integration, a Linky Page timetable, and inbox, unlimited Linky pages, and unlimited links per page, among many other useful options.

With social media, recognition is everything. Linkypage harnesses user’s social media footprint and displays in a one-stop-shop of sorts for your growing audience. Purchase this deal today to take your social media presence to the next level.

Prices subject to change.