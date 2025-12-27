Arts and Culture by Kandiss Edwards Liberation Station Reopens After Threats Forced Closure Of North Carolina’s Black-Owned Children’s Bookstore The reopening follows widespread fundraising and local support that helped secure a new site in Raleigh.







Liberation Station, a Black-owned children’s bookstore in North Carolina, is set to reopen its doors on Dec. 29 after closing its original location in 2024.

The reopening follows widespread fundraising and local support that helped secure a new site at 430 Hill Street in Raleigh. Founded by Victoria Scott-Miller and her husband, Liberation Station first opened on Fayetteville Street in 2023. The literary haven was one of the region’s few bookstores specializing in children’s books by and about Black authors and characters. It has been reported to be North Carolina’s first Black-owned children’s bookstore. According to Scott-Miller, Liberation Station aimed to give young readers stories in which they could see themselves reflected.

The reopening comes after a successful fundraising effort that included community donations and social media support. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $70,000, with some larger donors contributing to the campaign to help cover relocation costs, inventory, and operational expenses for the new Raleigh site.

After less than a year, the original store closed amid a barrage of threats and harassment directed at the owners and the space, prompting concerns for safety and the decision to pause operations.

Speaking with WRAL, she also thanked supporters for their continued love and support as the establishment worked to relocate and rebuild.

“I’m grateful that we had an opportunity to step back, and that we had a community that loves us so much that they allowed us to rest. they allowed us to pause and reimagine what it could look like, not only the bookstore, but then our own personal safety. And so, coming back has been, that of a revival” she said.

Liberation Station’s reopening event on Dec. 29 is plans to welcome families and supporters as the bookstore and resume its role as a space for children and parents to explore literature rooted in diverse experiences.

