Rapper Desiigner To Plead Guilty to Indecent Exposure On Aircraft

Earlier this year, Brooklyn-bred rapper Desiigner was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after he was allegedly caught exposing himself. He was recently expected to make a plea deal that would prevent him from serving any jail time, according to TMZ Hip Hop.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Desiigner was expected to enter a guilty plea that would give him two years of probation and 120 hours of community service. Along with a fine of $5,000, and offer a public apology to the flight attendants.

In April, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota charged the “Panda” recording artist with a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure on an aircraft, CBS News reported. He was flying in first class when he was reportedly seen exposing himself several times while allegedly masturbating in his seat.

Prosecutors claim that he told the flight attendants he was “brick hard during his act.”

The troubled rap artist also allegedly dropped a jar of lubricating Vaseline in the aisle and eventually had to be monitored by the airline staff for the flight’s duration. After the incident, he apologized for the indecent exposure and revealed that he had previously gone to 19 court-appointed counseling/therapy sessions since that took place. He also says he submits to voluntary drug testing and has been reported clean.