Rapper Desiigner Charged For Exposing Himself On Flight

Rapper Desiigner is facing criminal charges for allegedly exposing himself on an airplane just days after admitting himself to a mental health facility.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota charged Desiigner, real name Sidney Royel Selby III, with a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure on an aircraft, CBS News reports. The “Panda” rapper was flying first class on a Delta flight from Tokyo to Minnesota on April 17 when he exposed himself multiple times and allegedly masturbated in his seat.

Desiigner was scolded by a flight attendant and told he violated federal law. He was moved to the back of the plane, where two travel companions monitored him.

The rapper reportedly suffered from an illness and took prescribed medication that he claims caused a chemical imbalance and sent him out of whack.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he told TMZ.

“While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital. I was not thinking clearly.”

“They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me,” he added.

Following the incident, the “Timmy Turner” rapper announced he would check himself into a mental health facility.

“I will be canceling all shows and any obligations until further notice,” he said. “Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself, please get help.”

This isn’t the first time Desiigner has gotten into an altercation on an airplane. In 2018, the Brooklyn native was kicked off a Scandinavian Airlines flight after he said he “spazzed” on a flight attendant who touched him, The Brunswick News reports.