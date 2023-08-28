Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Purchases $9M Penthouse In New York City

New York City is a big draw for the culture alone, and that may be why lyrical genius Kendrick Lamar has reportedly bought a penthouse there.

According to The New York Post, the former TDE artist is purchasing a penthouse at The Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park. He was seen making various trips to several luxury condos in Brooklyn recently, including the Quay Tower in Brooklyn Heights and the Olympia in Dumbo. The condos have all been in the $10 million range.

The penthouse he reportedly bought is located on Furman St. Yhe asking price for what a source told the Post was pied-à-terre was $8.99 million.

The tri-level condo has four bedrooms, a den, and nearly 2,000 square feet of outdoor space over two levels, including a private rooftop that overlooks the East River and Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The building includes several luxuries: a concierge, gyms, a residents’ lounge, bike storage, and on-site parking. Residents also have access to 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge’s outdoor space, which features a rooftop pool and a bar.

Architectural Digest reports that several notable celebrities already live at The Pierhouse. Actors Matt Damon and Amy Schumer already own condos while British recording artist Ed Sheeran reportedly rents a unit there for $36,000 a month.

The rapper should be able to afford it. Earlier this year, it was reported that Lamar’s 2022 tour, “The Big Steppers,” became the highest-grossing tour by a hip-hop recording artist, surpassing Drake’s “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour.

Touring Data reported that “The Big Steppers” tour, produced by Live Nation, had 73 shows in United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The total revenue came in at $110,886,026 after selling 929,056 tickets.

Although Lamar has reportedly made this purchase, he still has his residence in California, where he lives with fiancée Whitney Alford and their young son and daughter.