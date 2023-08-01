Lisa Collins Joins Warner Bros. As The DEI Vice President For North America

Warner Bros. Discovery announced it had named Lisa Collins, group vice president, overseeing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) employee initiatives across North America.

Collins will report to Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Asif Sadiq.

In a written statement, Collins said, “I am thrilled to join the DEI team. Under Asif’s leadership, the DEI organization has become a shining example of WBD’s commitment to training, retaining, and promoting talented colleagues from across the company. I am committed to this impactful approach and advancing our DEI initiatives to ensure our employees feel a sense of belonging and enthusiasm to build their careers here.”

Collins recently served as head of People & Culture Partners for Production at WBD. In that role, she was responsible for the team that provided HR support to cast and crew members working on WBD productions worldwide. Before the position, she was employed at Netflix, where she served as the director of Production HR. At the streaming giant, she headed the global team that provided HR support to production cast and crews. Collins also held HR leadership positions at Warner Bros. Entertainment and NBCUniversal.

“With more than 60 years of combined experience, this new and expanded senior leadership team epitomizes the incredible talent we have at WBD, said Sadiq. “Their passion and dedication for our employees, brands, and content will further drive our success as we continue the important work of establishing WBD as an industry leader in the DEI space and creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for our colleagues, our partners, and our industry.”

In Collins’ new role, she will create and implement internal DEI programs. Those programs will include: designing business unit-specific programs focused on recruitment, retention, progression, performance management, leadership development, and employee engagement; working with executives in the region to further embed DEI in all areas of WBD’s operations; and shepherding the growth of WBD’s Business Resource Groups.