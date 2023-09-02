Pras Says He Found Out About The Fugees Reunion Tour ‘Through the Media’

What are the chances that we actually knew about Lauryn Hill’s 25th-anniversary tour for her solo album that will double as The Fugees reunion tour before one of the group’s members found out? Well, according to Pras, that was definitely the case!

According to TMZ, as a reporter approached Pras to speak to him about the upcoming tour, the rapper revealed that he had just recently found out about the tour. The tour was announced by Hill last month and Pras stated that he only heard about the news “last week.” He mentioned he got the news in pretty much the same way most of the fans did, “through the media.”

“I ain’t even know this tour was happening until last week to be honest with you,” Pras said. “I heard about it through the media. I’m going, obviously, I just heard about it last week.”

Hill is set to go on the road in celebration of the anniversary of what many consider to be one of the greatest albums made, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Although she was known as a rapper in The Fugees, her album was mostly R&B, laced with hip-hop, so it caught many by surprise.

But, evidently, even more surprising was the tour for Pras.

With a much bigger issue on his plate, it may be forgiven that he didn’t hear about the announcement sooner (Although you would think someone would have informed him that he would be on tour, so he could agree to do so!).

The recording artist was found guilty in a federal case on 10 felony counts and charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent of China, conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering, NBC News reported. The charges were related to Pras’ alleged involvement with Malaysian financier Jho Low, who was accused of finessing $4.5 billion from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

