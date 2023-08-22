‘Ooh La-La-La’: Lauryn Hill Announces ‘Miseducation’ Tour With The Fugees For 25th Anniversary

In 1998, Lauryn Hill turned the hip-hop world on its head when she released the iconic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill to rave reviews. The album would go on to win five Grammys in one night and be nominated for 10 total—making her the first woman in music to accomplish both feats. Now, 25 years after its release, Hill has announced plans to embark on a 17-date tour to celebrate the momentous history of her debut solo offering.

And she’ll be bringing some friends along with her.

According to Variety, the other members of the famed rap group The Fugees will join their bandmate as the opening act at all U.S. shows. Formerly, the group reunited for a tour in 2021; however, after playing their New York date, all other appearances were canceled. For Hill, her first album was a love letter to everyone who poured into her, including her former group members. “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me,” she said. “I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

Hill has performed more regularly in recent years, with fans either loving or hating the remixed spin she’s put on some of her most beloved tracks. It’s unclear whether or not she’ll be performing the songs with their original arrangements on this tour, though the message remains the same for the 48-year-old mother of four. “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music,” she continues. “I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity, and LOVE leading the way.”

RELATED CONTENT: Wyclef Speaks On Retirement And Essence Fest Performance With Lauryn Hill