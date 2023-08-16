Diddy’s Celebrates 10th Anniversary With REVOLT World Event

“REVOLT WORLD was created to celebrate the global impact of hip-hop and introduce a new live event category that represents the highest level of entertainment, education, and opportunity,” Combs, chairman of REVOLT, said in a written statement. “Our vision was to build on the tremendous success of REVOLT Summit and deliver a first-of-its-kind event that reimagined the intersection of culture, community, and connections with the most influential leaders across generations.”

During the Revolt World weekend, live viewings and tapings of the podcasts and series will be featured on the Revolt network. Caresha Please, The Jason Lee Show, Drink Champs with Noreaga and DJ EFN, Assets Over Liabilities with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Big Facts with Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade will be taping live in Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to present this extraordinary lineup of talent at REVOLT WORLD who share our mission to provide access, knowledge, and opportunities that amplify our culture’s influence,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. “From industry icons to visionary thought leaders, these individuals embody the spirit of creativity, empowerment, and change that REVOLT stands for. Together, we will ignite conversations, spark inspiration, and create a lasting impact on a global scale.”

Panels and discussions will be aplenty at Revolt World, where esteemed individuals will give their thoughts and advice to the audience members. Some of the industry change-makers include Amber Grimes, Walter J. Tucker, and Jemele Hill. The areas of expertise will center around music, the culture of hip-hop, the business of gaming, the new era of R&B, fashion, sports, and the empowerment of women.

For people who are interested in taking advantage of early-bird general admission 3-day passes, it can be purchased for $149. VIP 3-day passes are available for $399.