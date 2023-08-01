‘Edits Are Finally Done’: Lil’ Kim Gives Update On Her Memoir

Lil’ Kim is close to releasing her official memoir and wants her fans to know the book is on the way now that the “edits are finally done.”

The rap icon took to Instagram on July 31 to share a photo of the rough draft of her upcoming memoir, The Queen Bee, which had been slated for a November 2021 release but delayed.

“It’s been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done ,” she captioned her post.

“Thank you to my bestie/soulmate @themarcjacobs for doing my forward ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

The photo confirms that fashion designer Marc Jacobs penned the foreword for Lil’ Kim’s memoir, which she co-wrote with journalist Kathy Iandoli.

“My first big writing check I ever earned,” Iandoli tweeted at the time. “I used to buy my first Marc Jacobs bag because Lil’ Kim was his BFF so I needed to have one.”

“Now I’m here working with Marc Jacobs on the Foreword to Lil’ Kim’s memoir, that I helped her write. Don’t ever deny the power of manifesting.”

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim told People. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

The book will follow Lil Kim’s nearly 30-year career and the cultural icon she became following her 1996 debut album, Hard Core.

“Lil’ Kim not only blazed trails for women in hip-hop, but also inspired the careers of those who followed,” the book’s press release states.

“However, life at the top hasn’t been easy, either. Lil’ Kim also talks about the hidden moments of her reign: her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.”

The Queen Bee is slated for publication in 2024, and Lil’ Kim has announced plans for a biopic to follow her memoir upon its release.

RELATED CONTENT: Lil’ Kim Confirms Biopic to Follow Her Upcoming Memoir