Lil’ Kim Confirms Biopic to Follow Her Upcoming Memoir

Lil Kim is finally going to tell her story her way in the form of a memoir and official biopic.

The rapper was front and center for the 50th birthday party held for the late Notorious B.I.G. on Friday and teased her plans for a film about her life.

“Absolutely,” Lil Kim told the NY Post when asked if she would bless her fans with a movie detailing her rags to riches story. The Grammy award-winning rapper confirmed that the movie would follow her memoir expected to release later this year.

The book will give fans Kim’s side of the story on her past affair with Biggie Smalls while he was married to singer Faith Evans. It’ll capture her thoughts, feelings, and emotions on her journey from going from a Macy’s store clerk to a trendsetting international rap superstar.

“Oh my God,” Kim said of the upcoming tell-all. “Everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known.”

She’s still not dishing on which actress she’ll tap to play her.

“I don’t know. We’ll have to see,” Kim said when asked.

The Brooklyn native has expressed her dislike for Naturi Naughton being selected to portray her in the 2009 film Notorious due to claims of the singer/actress not having anything in common with her.

The pre-sales for Kim’s memoir The Queen Bee say it’s scheduled to hit shelves in March 2024. It’s already been pushed back from its initial scheduled release date in November 2021.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim told People in April 2021.

“Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

The book, written with Kathy Iandoli, tells Kim’s story of being tapped to join Biggie’s Junior M.A.F.I.A. rap group as the only female in the rap collective. She soon made a name for herself as a solo artist in wake of Biggie’s murder in 1997.

Since then, Kim has gone on to sell millions of records, win Grammys, and become a cultural hip-hop icon.