Sprite Summer Campaign Honors Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary

A.P. Chaney, Creative Director for Sprite North America, said the brand’s longstanding hip-hop credentials are unmatched.

“Our resume speaks for itself,” Chaney said. “Sprite took a chance on hip-hop before it was cool, and has always been of the culture, not only for the culture. We’ve shown up for both moments big and small, amplifying the endless possibilities of the now-omnipresent hip-hop lifestyle and its profound impact on music, sports and fashion. So, it’s only fitting that we pay homage to all hip-hop has been, is and will be.”

Just as the campaign will honor hip-hop history, the new limited-time-only (LTO) Sprite Lymonade Legacy is a remixed nod to the OG crisp, lemon-lime refresher. Sprite’s take on strawberry lemonade, which was inspired by fan requests on social media, offers a delicious combination of tried-and-true and something new. The LTO flavor will be available in a range of packages at retailers nationwide, and exclusively in fountain and frozen formats at 7-Eleven stores.

Summer of Drops

Original Sprite and Sprite Lymonade Legacy packaging will feature a fresh design celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. The look takes cues from summer and the crisp, refreshing taste of Sprite, as well as boomboxes, studio mixers and other tech tools synonymous with hip-hop’s journey.

Fans can scan on-pack QR codes on both products throughout the summer to access digital “drop shops” with hundreds of giveaways. Prizes include exclusive content featuring Latto and Rakim and covetable merch including autographed Nas hats, GloRilla tour tees, a Latto gold mic, and Rakim directorial slates from the TVC shoot.