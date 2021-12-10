Liven Up Your Video Meeting Presence With XSplit Presenter

It’s difficult to remember a world in which Zoom wasn’t present. Everyone from CEOs to elementary-aged children during the past two years has used Zoom in some capacity as society has pivoted to working and schooling from home as opposed to offices and the classrooms.

Sure, Zoom and other video calling and video conferencing software comes with the basics whether you’re hosting or attending a meeting. However, giving your video meetings and conferences a personal touch makes those sessions more enjoyable for everyone involved.

XSplit Presenter Premium allows you to do just that. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to the software for only $59, a savings of 70% of its MSRP ($200).

XSplit is as easy to use as it is enjoyable. With it, you can deliver personalized presentations to your video calls via Zoom, Teams, and other video-based software. It also works with Microsoft Powerpoint and Google Slides. You also have to ability to add videos from YouTube, Vimeo, or your computer and connect to your respective video-conferencing platform.

With quick and easy annotations, you don’t have to worry about your personalized presentations being too distracting. You can select and add specific windows or applications to presentations without needing to share your entire screen. You can also include multiple speakers to your personalized presentations without any privacy concerns.

All that’s needed to power this software on Windows computers is 10- 64-bit OS with the latest Intel, NVIDIA, or AMD graphics drivers. For Apple users, you’ll just need a second-generation Core i7 or equivalent system.

Just because in-person meetings and conferences have changed and become impersonal, it doesn’t mean you can’t still be expressive. XSplit Presenter Premium offers numerous ways to do so without sacrificing the quality of your presentations or meetings. Buy it today and take advantage of all it offers for your online persona.

