Lizzo And Live Nation Pledge One Million To Planned Parenthood Following Supreme Court Ruling

Rapper Lizzo took to Twitter on June 24 to announce she will be donating $500,00 from her upcoming world tour to Planned Parenthood. The singer also announced Live Nation entertainment is matching her bid for a total of $1 million.

Lizzo made the announcement just hours following the Supreme Court ruling on Friday to overturn Roe vs. Wade, according to the Associated Press. States will now be able to legally ban abortions, and at least half of the country is expected to enforce abortion bans.

The controversial ruling prompted protests nationwide, and celebrities like Lizzo are speaking out. In addition to helping Planned Parenthood, the “Truth Hurts” singer said some of the funds would also go to Abortion Funds.

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” she wrote.

The recording artist also noted the importance of being earnest. “The most important thing is action & loud voices,” she continued. “@PPFA @AbortionFunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”

Lizzo also raised more than $500,00 during her 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration. She shared a video on Twitter announcing the celebration on June 19 and treated her fans with an acapella version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” while rocking a hot pink gown.

She captioned the post, “Every year I hold a Juneteenth fundraiser where I donate to & buy from black businesses. This is our 3rd year & we’ve raised nearly half a million dollars for black businesses & organizations. For more info, amazing prizes & how to get involved go to http://lizzolovesyou.com.”

The GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist is going on a 23-city tour beginning in the fall. “Lizzo: The Special Tour” kicks off on September 23 in Sunrise, Florida and ends on November 18 in Inglewood, California.