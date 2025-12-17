Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Lizzo Speaks Out After Lawsuit Over ‘Fat Shaming’ Claims Dismissed By Judge While a judge has axed the fat shaming claims, the other allegations of false imprisonment and sexual harassment remain.







Lizzo has spoken out after a judge dismissed the “fat shaming” claims made by her ex-dancers in a defamation lawsuit.

The lawsuit shocked headlines when it was filed in 2023 after the former dancers accused the body-positive singer of letting them go due to their weight gain, as well as sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Now, a judge has ruled that the case will not proceed with all of its initial claims, as reported by Blavity.

The “Good As Hell” singer took to social media to address the update, posting a message over a video of herself looking at the camera.

“The fat shaming claims against me have been have been officially dropped by my accusers,” wrote Lizzo in the video. ” They conceded it had no merit in court. “

She then revealed her side of what led to the dancers’ termination. She emphasized that their weight did not play a role. Instead, the singers allegedly took a private recording of the Grammy winner to send to former employees.

“There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out,” she continued. “They weren’t fired for gaining weight. They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex-employees.”

The news initially shocked fans, given Lizzo’s platform for supporting body diversity. She noted this mission in the update video as well.

“I have never fired an employee for gaining weight. I have only encouraged and supported people with bigger bodies and shared my platform with them. “

As the case continued, Lizzo became more mum about the legal battle. Her team has remained adamant that the allegations are fraudulent, having also filed appeals.

She added, ” This claim has haunted me since the day it came out. It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence, but I let my lawyers lead, and I’m so grateful for this victory.”

The lawyer for the three dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, confirmed that they will not appeal the ruling. The attorney, Ron Zambrano, released his own statement urging the singer’s defense to also use the same level of “intellectual honesty” in the case. Zambrano also noted that the “vast majority” of claims remain in play.

“Of the couple of claims Judge Epstein did dismiss, the plaintiffs have taken a considered approach to leave that be. One would hope to see the same level of intellectual honesty and neutral assessment from the defendants, but that hasn’t been the case thus far, and it’s disappointing,” wrote Zambrano.

However, Lizzo may still have to appear in court in the near future. The fat-shaming allegations are just one part of the lawsuit against the 37-year-old, with additional claims of sexual harassment and false imprisonment. Despite this, the singer affirmed her innocence in the matter as the case wages on.

“I am still in a legal battle…I am not settling. I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out. “

