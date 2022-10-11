Lizzo Seemingly Reponds to Kanye’s Shade About Her Weight: ‘I’m Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business’

The verbal attacks against Lizzo have not put a damper on the spirit of the famous entertainer.

While performing in Toronto last week, she seemingly commented on Kanye West’s “assessment” of her and her weight during his recent interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

TMZ posted a video of Lizzo apparently responding to what Ye said about her last week.

On Friday evening, the 34-year-old recording artist held a concert in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena. As she stood on stage, she said to the audience, “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth for no motherf**king reason. I’m minding my fat, black, beautiful business!”

She then proposed getting married so she could live in Canada.

“Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

People reported last week that while Ye was occupying time with Carlson, for no apparent reason, he brought up Lizzo and her weight as the two talked.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots, that’s a term for like telemarketer callers on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” the controversial hip-hop artist tells Carlson.

“Let’s get aside the fact of whether it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not. Or if someone thinks is attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to, to promote that… it’s demonic.”

Yet, West is not the first or latest person to comment unprovoked about Lizzo.

Less than two weeks ago, conservative commentator Candace Owens directed a shot at Lizzo. She said that she was “offended” that Lizzo was “defiling” history by playing the flute the Library of Congress offered her to play in front of a live audience.

And right before being sued by two minors for sexual assault this past summer, comedian Aries Spears threw shade at Lizzo during an interview.

The Mad TV star appeared on The Art of Dialogue, and after being asked to share his thoughts on Lizzo’s music, he took the chance to body shame the Grammy Award-winning singer.

His response?

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji,” Spears said.

Fans of Lizzo took to social media in defense of her after the interview aired.