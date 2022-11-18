Lizzo To Receive 'People's Champion' Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Lizzo is adding to her list of awards and accolades with a special honor she’s set to receive at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Last week, it was announced that the three-time Grammy Award-winner would receive “The People’s Champion” award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Variety reports. Lizzo has been nominated for five People’s Choice Awards but has yet to take one home.

Now, a culmination of her success in music and consistent advocacy for body positivity and racial inclusion has garnered her first People’s Choice Award, which holds a special honor. “She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond,” Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of entertainment live Events for NBC Universal Television and Streaming, said.

“Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.’”

The About Damn Time hitmaker is being awarded “for her groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size,” according to a statement shared by Billboard.

Lizzo could bring home more than one award, as she’s also been nominated in four music categories and one television category. Her nominations include the female artist of 2022, the song of 2022 (About Damn Time), the album of 2022 (Special), and the social celebrity of 2022.

The Detroit native’s Prime Video show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is also nominated for the competition show of 2022. Lizzo currently has three Grammys for best pop solo performance for Truth Hurts, best traditional R&B performance for Jerome, and best urban contemporary album for the deluxe edition of Cuz I Love You.

She’s nominated for four Grammys for the 2023 awards show, including Record of The Year and Song of the Year.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will be hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and will air live on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. ET on Dec. 6.