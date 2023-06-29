Lizzo Collabs With University Of Houston To Create $50k Scholarship

Lizzo is saying it is “about damn time” to give back. The singer is partnering with the University of Houston to change a Black music student’s life with a scholarship to cover the cost of education.

Calling it the “Sasha Be Flooting” scholarship, Lizzo announced the sizable academic donation on Instagram as part of her Juneteenth Giveback.

“Today is very close to my heart, near and dear to home, and a milestone for me,” shared the Grammy winner.

Lizzo continued about the significance of the scholarship to her, personally,

“This is for any young, black student from Houston, Texas, who has applied to the University of Houston to study at Moores school of music. That was me just a couple years ago. A young black flute player, who just needed a scholarship and someone to believe in them. and now i get to pay it forward.”

The University of Houston also released a statement expressing their excitement about the partnership with the former Cougar,

“We are deeply grateful to Lizzo for her generosity and commitment to supporting the next generation of music students. This scholarship will be life-changing for one young artist—it will create opportunities and open doors that will make a lasting impact on the student and their journey towards a music career.”

Lizzo is a proud alumna of the Texas institution, having been a flutist in its marching band during her matriculation. She was studying to obtain a degree in music, concentrating on the classical form, until she dropped out to pursue her career full-time.

The scholarship is one of many donations Lizzo has made in the past week in honor of Juneteenth. Other giveaways have been to organizations, such as the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, dedicated to uplifting underserved groups like Black LGBTQIA+ individuals, young girls, and diverse artists.

For additional information on all of Lizzo’s philanthropic efforts for the emancipation holiday, fans of her work on and off stage can visit her website to learn more.