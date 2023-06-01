The Constant Body-Shaming Has Made Lizzo Consider Calling It Quits

Lizzo has set her Twitter page to private after calling out the non-stop criticism she receives about her body size.

The Grammy award-winning singer spoke out on Wednesday in a series of tweets after she came across a fat-shaming tweet about her, Billboard reports.

“I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s–t I see about me on a daily basis.”

“It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” Lizzo continued.

“Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls–t.”

Lizzo responds to the onslaught of fatphobic comments she faces daily: “Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a FUCKING FARM..” pic.twitter.com/FkDtwxZfti — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2023

In additional tweets, Lizzo attributed the constant body-shaming with her frequent desire to quit music and live a life of normalcy with her boyfriend.

“The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????” she said.

“Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F–KING FARM…”

According to the musician, she doesn’t even search for the body-shaming comments, they just find her as soon as she goes on social media.

“I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this s–t comes in every day…” she wrote.

Lizzo’s tweet comes a few weeks after she took to TikTok to second one user who explained why they weren’t trying to “escape fatness.”

“I’ve always loved moving my body, I’ve always loved working out,” she explained in the video post. “I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin. I’m not trying to be thin, I don’t ever want to be thin.”

After going on her Twitter rant, fans have been rallied behind the “About Damn Time” singer to combat body shaming.

“The woman is vegan, does full choreo every show, works out, and is still fluffy. So what? Leave her alone!” one fan wrote.

Taking a brief pause from FESTA to say I love Lizzo and some bodies are naturally bigger than others. The woman is vegan, does full choreo every show, works out, and is still fluffy. So what? Leave her alone! pic.twitter.com/HxPXg3LHQv — ✨JCPurpleARMY✨ (@JCPurpleARMY) May 31, 2023

“Lizzo is a high volume performer and it’s a full time vegan/vegetarian. So it’s not about health, it’s about looks? Got it. You can be big and in shape. Weight ≠ fitness,” another user wrote in response to the initial body shaming tweet.

Lizzo is a high volume performer and it’s a full time vegan/vegetarian. So it’s not about health, it’s about looks? Got it. You can be big and in shape. Weight ≠ fitness https://t.co/P2ecv8F7JY — Dashund. (@chefmade_92) May 31, 2023