Lizzo Wants ‘Ridiculous’ Harassment Lawsuit From Former Dancers Thrown Out

Lizzo is responding to her three former dancers‘ sexual harassment lawsuit by asking a judge to dismiss the “ridiculous” claims.

In new legal documents filed on Sept. 27, Lizzo and her legal team requested that a judge dismiss the lawsuit filed last month by her former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, Variety reports. The axed dancers accused the Grammy-winning singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, claims Lizzo vehemently denies.

“This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they’ve preached – whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment,” a spokesperson for Lizzo’s legal camp said.

“Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law.”

According to Lizzo’s filing, she and her Big Grrrl touring company deny “each and every allegation” in her former dancers’ lawsuit and want the case dismissed “in its entirety with prejudice.” The “Juice” singer is requesting a jury trial against the plaintiffs she claims “are guilty of unclean hands.”

But the former dancers are lawyered up and not backing down without a legal fight.

“Lizzo’s answer merely consists of boilerplate objections that have nothing to do with the case,” the plaintiffs’ Los Angeles attorney, Neama Rahmani, said in a statement.

“That said, the key takeaway is that Lizzo is agreeing to our clients’ demand for a jury trial. We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth, Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment.”

Meanwhile, another former staffer has issued their own lawsuit against the singer. Last week, fashion designer Asha Daniels, who worked on Lizzo’s 2023 tour, filed a suit against the singer, her production company, tour manager, and wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, accusing them of a toxic work environment. In the new lawsuit, Nomura is accused of mocking Black women and referring to the performers as “fat,” “useless,” and “dumb.” Daniels is represented by the same legal team aiding Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez.

Lizzo was recently honored at the BMAC Gala in Los Angeles and brought her dancers out onstage while accepting her award.

