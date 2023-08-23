Lizzo Plans To Countersue Accusers, Has Receipts Of Ex-Dancers At Cabaret

Lizzo isn’t going down without a fight when it comes to the three former dancers who are suing her. The “Juice” singer is clapping back with plans of a countersuit.

Celebrity attorney Marty Singer is dishing on the newly surfaced photos showing Lizzo’s accusers “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” backstage with the performers from a topless cabaret show in Paris, TMZ reports. The photos were taken during Lizzo’s tour one month after the accusers claim they were forced to eat bananas from a performer’s vagina.

A bombshell lawsuit filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claims they were forced to attend a topless show in Paris while on tour with Lizzo. However, according to Singer, the photos show the former dancers were “happily cavorting backstage” with the performers and didn’t appear too distraught over the encounter.

More so, Lizzo alleges her accusers joined her for another stop at the cabaret show during the third leg of her world tour. In addition to the photos, the Grammy award-winning singer is referencing an audition tape filmed in April where Davis gushed about working for Lizzo.

“It’s been so amazing and such a beautiful journey. I look up to her so much,” Davis says in the video.

“I just want to follow in her footsteps, and I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself.”

Now, Singer says Davis is trying to shun her words in the audition tape saying “she tried to explain away her glowing comments about Lizzo by claiming the ‘bulk’ of her accusations were based on things that happened later.”

“That excuse is completely contradicted by the facts, including by these images,” Singer said.

Lizzo’s lawyer believes they have “substantial evidence” that “prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts.”

However, the attorney for the accusers, Neama Rahmani is shutting down the photo of the former backup dancers smiling with the cabaret performers, saying they were just trying to keep their jobs.

“Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse, Rahmani says. “We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.”

They’re also referencing claims made by other former staffers of Lizzo who have come forward to support the accusers with similar allegations of the singer creating a toxic work environment.

“We’ve been hearing from other former employees sharing similar stories, and as seen in the Los Angeles Times article today about how Lizzo used intimate footage of her dancers without their approval in the 2022 HBO Max ‘Love Lizzo’ documentary,” Rahmani said. ”

We’re seeing even more of a pattern of just how much Lizzo thinks of those who work for her. Clearly, not very much.”

Paparazzi caught up with Lizzo on Monday, August 21 who said she was doing fine and teased the new music she’s been working on.

