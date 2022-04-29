Lizzo’s Bringing In the Big Bucks, Net Worth Estimated at $12M

Detroit born, Houston bred pop sensation Lizzo started from the bottom. Now she’s worth $10-$12 million, reports Parade.

Her rise to the top wasn’t an easy one. She faced homelessness, poverty, and self-doubt all before hitting it big. That didn’t stop her grind and once she embraced who she was and challenged her self-confidence, everything began to align for the “Good As Hell” singer.

“I had to address every layer of insecurity. Cause I can’t just be like, ‘Alright, my arm’s not jiggly and lumpy anymore.’ That’s delusional. You have to be like, ‘That’s not ugly to me anymore and it’s not wrong to me, it’s beautiful to me,'” Lizzo said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s For the Record.

Since the budding of her career, Lizzo has gone on to act alongside big Hollywood names, started her own reality TV series, collaborated on advertising and marketing campaigns with global brands, and began investing in high-end real estate.

In a Vogue interview, the singer-songwriter shared that she’s financed some California real estate, including being owner of an Echo Park house and rents a charming apartment in Palm Springs.

“When ur 26 million dollar mansion don’t got no food,” Lizzo captioned a viral TikTok tour of her empty fridge.

Besides her first-look deal with Amazon Prime, where she stars in her reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, her acting chops range from appearing in the 2019 hit movie Hustlers, voice acting in the animated UglyDolls, as well as the Disney+ reboot of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Lizzo’s dipping her toes in numerous industries to have multiple streams of income have earned her songwriting royalties, payouts from streaming platforms, merchandise, sales, touring, promotions and endorsements.

With her “Cuz I Love You” certified platinum in 2020, “Truth Hurts” having gone platinum seven times, “Good As Hell” at quadruple platinum and “Juice” going double platinum, it’s safe to say she’s making money, money.

In an 2019 NPR interview, the pop star revealed Prince signed her “first big check ever,” however, she took much more from working with the “Purple Rain” sensation:

“When you’re an artist, your career isn’t defined by trends or age. That’s the biggest lesson I learned from Prince: perpetuate positivity, and also art is forever. Be eternal,” Lizzo said.