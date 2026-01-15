Education by Kandiss Edwards LSU Community Is In Shambles Due To AI ‘Cheating’ Allegations Faculty members and students at LSU say the issue is creating uncertainty around how AI tools should be handled in coursework.







Students at Louisiana State University are navigating a rising number of academic integrity reviews tied to the use of artificial intelligence.

Faculty members and students at LSU say the issue is creating uncertainty around how AI tools should be handled in coursework. LSU’s Student Advocacy and Accountability Board has seen a significant rise in cases of students submitting work flagged as AI-generated. According to WAFB, the volume of cases has overwhelmed the review process, leaving many students waiting weeks for outcomes.

According to WAFB, several students said they were notified that assignments had been marked as AI-written. The use of AI was determined by the detection software instructors used, which is ironic, considering it is often artificial intelligence itself. One student told WAFB she received a failing grade on an assignment after her professor concluded the work was “93% AI written” and forwarded the case to the accountability board.

Students say they chose not to contest the allegations because of concerns about potential academic penalties. Emails reviewed by the station show students expressing uncertainty about how long reviews would take and what consequences could follow. The loss of scholarships, class momentum, and standing are a few concerns.

A student identified as Sarah spoke about the risks of appealing an AI investigation.

“I said that I used AI because one of my scholarships needed my grades, and if I appealed that I didn’t use AI, it would just prolong the process, and I really needed to submit them my grades,” Sarah said.

Andrew Schwarz, an instructor in LSU’s College of Business, told the outlet that the technology used to identify AI-generated content is not definitive.

An AI system cannot determine whether or not something that is generated is AI or not,” Schwarz said.

Professors also pointed to inconsistent guidance across departments. LSU’s online resources advise students to consult instructors before using AI tools. However, the university has not issued a campuswide policy that clearly defines acceptable uses.

The lack of uniform standards has created confusion, particularly when different instructors apply different parameters for AI use. Institutions face a challenge in balancing innovation with academic honesty.

RELATED CONTENT: Yikes! Artificial Intelligence School To Open In Virginia