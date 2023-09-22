LSU Safety Greg Brooks Jr. Has Successful Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor

Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers football star Greg Brooks Jr. successfully underwent an emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor on Wednesday, September 20.

After being ruled “out indefinitely” by the school’s head football coach, Brian Kelly, due to a “medical emergency,” Brooks’ family released a statement updating fans on his condition.

“Greg Jr. was diagnosed last week with a large brain tumor that required emergency surgery. Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass, and we are awaiting biopsy results,” the statement read.

“We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in the Louisiana, Arkansas, and national sports communities. This means the world to us at this difficult time.”

LSU ordered an MRI for the Louisiana native following complaints he made of dizziness and vertigo during the early parts of the season.

“Finally, we said that enough’s enough and we got an MRI and that’s when the tumor was located. The vertigo was just a symptom of what was obviously a larger issue,” Coach Kelly said.

Brooks, who transferred to the Tigers after three seasons with the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, was elected as one of LSU football’s captains this year by his teammates. Kelly attributes the love for Brooks to his incredible courage. Stating that the player made it “pretty clear” that he intends to return to the Tigers once he’s cleared for play, the storied coach added “but that’s just Greg Brooks.”

