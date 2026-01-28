January 28, 2026
Luther Campbell Resigns As High School Football Coach, Contemplates Running For Congress in Florida
He had been coaching football at Miami Edison Senior High School since 2018.
2 Live Crew founder and one-time member Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell took to social media on Jan. 26 to announce that he was resigning as head coach at Miami Edison Senior High School.
In Luke’s post on X, he stated that a run for a congressional seat in Florida is possible. He will announce his intention on Feb. 15.
“Good morning,” Campbell wrote. “I am officially stepping down as Head Football Coach at Miami Edison Senior High School. I would like to thank the principal, athletic director, alumni president, board members, my coaching staff, and—most importantly—the players for giving me the opportunity to lead and serve at Miami Edison. Coaching at this historic school has been an honor.”
According to VIBE, the “Banned in the U.S.A.” recording artist has been coaching at the Miami high school since 2018, after starting his post-hip-hop career as a linebackers coach at Miami Central Senior High School in 2009.
Campbell said he is leaving the school in better condition, noting that Miami Edison has a partnership with Adidas and that the football program has brand-new locker rooms and upgraded football facilities.
In addition to a possible congressional run, Campbell explained he wants to be “present” for his son, a student-athlete entering his senior year next semester. He also announced that he will continue to help young students and their parents through his company, Luke Sports, where he will play a role in decisions regarding NIL (name, image, and likeness) opportunities, brand marketing, and long-term development.
Later that day, Uncle Luke returned to social media and reiterated that his political aspirations would depend on conversations with community members to learn their thoughts on the current political landscape.
