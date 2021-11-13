Make Yourself Marketable In The Engineering Field With This Mathematics For Engineers Prep Course

It’s no secret that STEM-based careers are not only future-proof, but they’re also financially lucrative.

Engineering is one of the cornerstones of STEM careers, and as society continues to move forward in progression to technology, the demand for engineers – electric, biosystems, software, design – will remain high.

Engineers must be adept in math, and The Mathematics for Engineers Prep Bundle is the perfect product to sharpen those math skills and learn others that help make for a successful engineering career. For a limited time, you can purchase this math bundle at a savings of 97% at only $28.99. It has an MSRP of $1,195.

Included in this knowledge-packed bundle are nine math-based courses that cover 560 lessons. Currently, more than 6,700 people are enrolled. Get started with INTUITION MATTERS, a four-part applied calculus for engineers course taught by aerospace and robotics engineer Mark Misin. Individually, each course in the INTUITION MATTERS series costs $50.

Three courses titled, Complete Linear Algebra for Data Science & Machine Learning, Complete Electricity for Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Complete Statistics for Data Science & Business Analytics are also included. There’s a course titled Algebra 2: The Complete Course, and Matrices: Learn the Foundations for Linear Algebra rounds out this bundle.

Nineteen verified purchasers have given this bundle 4.5 stars.

“I just started with the basic algebra course. The teacher is knowledgeable and the teaching is very progressive, which is what I needed. It takes away the fear of math I had before,” writes verified 5-star reviewer Jean F.

A number of members of the worldwide workforce have pivoted to second or third careers during the past year and a half. Many of them have turned to STEM-based careers. If you’ve toyed with the idea of pivoting to a career in engineering or if you’re a student enrolled in an engineering degree program, this bundle is a great tool to use along the way. Buy it today at its limited-time price.

Prices subject to change.