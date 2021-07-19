Man Arrested After Attempted Kidnapping of 5-Year-Old In New York City

An attempted kidnapping in New York City last week was caught on surveillance cameras, shocking residents.

One of the suspected kidnappers, 24-year-old James McGonagle, has been arrested and charged in the bizarre attempt of kidnapping a 5-year-old child right from the child’s mother. The suspects are also being charged with assaulting an officer while in custody.

NYC: We need your help identifying these guys. They attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old yesterday in front of 117-02 Hillside Avenue in Queens around 8:00 pm. His mother was able to remove him from the car before they fled. If you have ANY info contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8KZRty9K8p — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 16, 2021

UPDATE: A 24-year-old male has been arrested and charged with: – Attempted Kidnapping

– Reckless Endangerment

– Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child less than 17 https://t.co/WXxXyk5JEq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 17, 2021



According to New York’s ABC7, McGonagle punched an NYPD officer in the face when the officer attempted to take his fingerprints while he was in custody inside Brookdale Hospital.

McGonagle was taken into custody last Friday for the attempted kidnapping of the boy in Queens, which occurred last Thursday. Police officers had originally charged him with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. After the incident at the hospital, McGonagle was additionally charged with assaulting an officer while in custody.

The other suspect who is wanted in the incident has been identified as James’ father, also named James.

Diaz Lopez, the mother of the boy the McGonagles’ tried to kidnap, says she doesn’t know either man. “I don’t know why that happened. I didn’t see those people, ever.”

She was walking with her children, as they were going to visit her husband at work when McGonagle grabbed her son, Jacob.

“I said, ‘Oh my God my kids, oh my God my boy,” Lopez said.

The suspects drove off southbound on Hillside Avenue and then westbound on Jamaica Avenue.

“I don’t know why that happened. I didn’t see those people, ever,” Diaz Lopez said. “You have to do what’s necessary, no matter what,” Lopez said in Spanish. “The car was just parked there. I would never have imagined that a man would get out of the car and grab my son. You always have to be aware of your surroundings and not be on your phone.”