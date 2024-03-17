News by Daniel Johnson Man Faces Multiple Charges Including Murder Following Rampage Across Two States Andre Gordon allegedly killed his 52-year-old stepmother, his 13-year-old sister, and the mother of his two children.









A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges of carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, and possession of hollow-point ammunition in addition to three potential murder charges as the suspect in a March 16 rampage across two states.

As Fox 29 Philadelphia reports, Andre Gordon allegedly killed his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, shortly before 9 A.M. Gordon is accused of then going to Trenton, New Jersey, where he carjacked a vehicle before allegedly killing Taylor Daniel, the mother of his two children, and injuring another person by hitting the person with his rifle. He is being charged with her murder as well.

According to police, after he fled that scene, he allegedly carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint a gray Honda CRV belonging to a 44-year-old man. The vehicle was later found unoccupied in Trenton. A manhunt for Gordon ensued, culminating in a home in Trenton being surrounded by the SWAT team where police believed Gordon had barricaded himself. According to authorities, Gordon is accused of taking hostages inside that home, but no one was harmed, and the hostages were released. Eventually, officers found Gordon inside another home, a couple of blocks away, ending the manhunt.

As of March 17, no motive has been revealed, but as NBC News reports, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora described some of the events in an interview. “It’s apparent that he left before the police arrived,” the mayor said of the first home Gordon took over “The people that were still in the house on the second floor believed, and they relayed to them through 911 calls, that he was still downstairs. My understanding is he was walking down the street.”

Gusciora also indicated that he does not regret giving the order for residents to shelter in place while others were evacuated, saying, “We value life and we wanted to make sure that we err on the side of caution to tell people to stay in your home. The suspect was still out and about.”

According to Jennifer Schorn, the district attorney for Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the death toll would have been worse if not for other people inside the home where Gordon killed his stepmother and sister hiding from the gunman. Schorn said at a March 16 news conference that they “were able to hide and avoid being shot by Gordon as he went through the house searching for them.” A woman that Gordon “bludgeoned” with his gun was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to recover.

According to Pennsylvania police, Gordon was homeless, but had some connections to Trenton. They cautioned that he could have more weapons and was considered “extremely dangerous.” Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said that Gordon had contact with his department in the past, but nothing gave them the indication that Gordon would eventually do anything like this.

Gordon is now in custody at the Mercer County Correction Facility where he presumably awaits murder and charges that are pending from the multiple shootings and carjackings he is accused of in addition to the charges earlier enumerated that are coming his way from New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

RELATED CONTENT: Killing Spree Suspect Allegedly Funded Crimes With $700K Settlement From LA Police