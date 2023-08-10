Almost $3M Raised For Man Charged With Jordan Neely's Death

The crowdfund for Daniel Penny, who killed Jordan Neely on a New York City subway, has reached millions of dollars. To assist in his defense charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, Penny, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges in connection to Neely’s death, has raised close to $3 million, ABC News reports.

The money that doesn’t go toward his legal fees will be donated to a NYC-based mental health advocacy program.

Crowdfunding was necessary for Penny’s case, as fundraising such as this isn’t allowed on GoFundMe, according to a statement released in 2021. The website’s terms of service prohibit raising money for the legal defense of an alleged violent crime. People facing legal troubles, such as Penny and protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, are depending on other fundraising sites that allow them to secure funds as long as “the stated purpose of the fundraising effort is itself a lawful purpose,” according to a site representative.

Penny, a Marine veteran, was the center of the controversy involving Neely, a homeless man. Witnesses say Neely entered the train and began making verbal threats against passengers. One witness claims Neely was heard saying, “I don’t have food. I don’t have a drink. I am fed up. I don’t care if I go to jail, and if they give me life in prison … I am ready to die.”

Penny then put the man in a chokehold for several minutes, ultimately killing him.

According to The Hill, Penny’s attorneys say he had no intention of hurting Neely, but the death unleashed racial justice protests across the county. Neely’s family is calling for Penny to serve prison time for his crime.

Penny’s next court appearance is October 25.

