Jordan Neely's Killer Will Be Charged With Second-Degree Manslaughter

The loved ones of Jordan Neely are moving closer to getting some justice just two weeks after his untimely death.

CNN reports Daniel Penny is expected to surrender today and be charged with second-degree manslaughter. Charges were brought after New York City made headlines with the outcry and protests last weekend. Attorneys representing Penny claim to be “confident” their client will be “fully absolved of any wrongdoing,” saying he risked his life for fellow subway passengers on May 1.

“He risked his own life and safety, for the good of his fellow passengers. The unfortunate result was the unintended and unforeseen death of Mr. Neely,” the law firm of Raiser and Kenniff, PC, said in a statement, calling Penny a “decorated Marine veteran.” Another statement released last week read that Penny “never intended to harm Mr. Neely.”

The District Attorney’s office decided to present charges Thursday afternoon after spending the weekend reviewing witness testimony of those on the train. The video of the incident was also reviewed thoroughly.

According to HuffPost, Penny was caught on camera placing Neely, a known homeless man, in a chokehold for 15 minutes after the victim allegedly got on an NYC subway train, making threats and claiming to be hungry. Filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, Neely was heard saying “that ‘it doesn’t even matter if I died,’” Vazquez told NBC 4. His death was ruled a homicide by the New York Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Neely’s family has deemed Penny’s statement an “admission of guilt” and feels his actions and words “show why he needs to be in prison.” “The truth is, Penny knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing,” family attorneys said.

Jordan was known for his Michael Jackson impersonations that he often performed in subway stations throughout the city. Suffering from mental health ailments, his death has reopened the ongoing conversation about the correlation between mental health, homelessness, and race.