White Quarterback Who Lost Scholarship for Saying the N-Word Receives Offer From HBCU

A white quarterback, who lost his scholarship because he mouthed the n-word in a video, has surprisingly landed a scholarship offer from an HBCU.
High school quarterback, Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship in November after he was seen in a video mimicking the words from a hip-hop song that included the n-word in the lyrics. The University of Florida had previously extended a scholarship to Stokes before the video landed on his Twitter account.
Now, according to a Twitter post by Stokes, he was offered another scholarship to play football, but at an HBCU.
On Tuesday, he told his followers that he received his “HBCU offer.” Albany State University was the school that offered the white quarterback a slot.
Blessed to reciever my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University! @CoachQGray @ASUGoldenRamsFB @Andrew_Ivins @CoachDrafts @NeaseFTBL pic.twitter.com/5mAsS0Mv3X
— Marcus “JOKER” Stokes🃏 (@marcusstokes06) January 24, 2023
According to 247 Sports, this is the first scholarship offer for Stokes since news hit that his previous offer was rescinded.
Kevin Stokes, Marcus’ father, was as surprised as everyone else when he heard the news.
“It’s very unique. Very interesting,” Stokes said over the phone. “We didn’t expect this at all.”
3 Wear TV reported last year that Stokes, who several colleges had expressed interest in, had his scholarship offer rescinded after a video of him saying, “Welcome back, n***a” in a now-deleted two-second video that was posted on his Twitter account.
He had been ranked No. 14 in the nation by 24/7 Sports. He is currently attending Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
The quarterback is still generating interest from other schools, including West Florida, Arkansas State, and Allen University, based on what his father told the media outlet.