White Quarterback Who Lost Scholarship for Saying the N-Word Receives Offer From HBCU

A white quarterback, who lost his scholarship because he mouthed the n-word in a video, has surprisingly landed a scholarship offer from an HBCU.

High school quarterback, Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship in November after he was seen in a video mimicking the words from a hip-hop song that included the n-word in the lyrics. The University of Florida had previously extended a scholarship to Stokes before the video landed on his Twitter account.

Now, according to a Twitter post by Stokes, he was offered another scholarship to play football, but at an HBCU.

On Tuesday, he told his followers that he received his “HBCU offer.” Albany State University was the school that offered the white quarterback a slot.