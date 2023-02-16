Marley Natural® Flagship Cannabis Dispensary and Lounge Now Open at Bob Marley’s Home in Kingston, Jamaica

The Marley family and Docklight Brands are proud to announce the Marley Natural® cannabis store is open and welcoming visitors in Kingston, Jamaica. The reggae legend’s former home and recording studio at 56 Hope Road, now known as the Bob Marley Museum, is also host to the new flagship Marley Natural Dispensary and smoking lounge.

Marley Natural, the world’s first global cannabis brand was born of a collaboration between the Marley family and Docklight Brands, Inc., which holds exclusive global rights to Bob Marley cannabinoid products.

“I think my father would be pleased to see that an herb house is opening at the Bob Marley Museum. When I think of how far the world has progressed surrounding its attitudes toward cannabis and to finally recognize its many positive qualities – this is exactly what my father and the Rastafarian Community has been saying for over 40 years. He has done so much to foster a positive understanding, it’s just right that we do this for him and his legacy,” said Stephen Marley.

The newly constructed Herb House has been approved by Jamaica’s Cannabis Licensing Authority, which permits both locals and tourists to consume cannabis for medical and therapeutic purposes. The outlet will exclusively offer Marley Natural cannabis grown locally in St. Ann, Jamaica, the parish where Bob Marley was born. Its opening will allow qualified consumers to enjoy authentic cannabis in eighths, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges inside the historic space. In addition to cannabis, the retail location will sell a full line of Marley Natural accessories including grinders, cases, holders, trays, bubblers, and other Marley branded products.

Future locations are planned at Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston and elsewhere on the island.

About One Draw Holdings, Ltd.

One Draw Holdings, Ltd., a Marley affiliate company, was established in 2018 by Stephen Marley and is based in Kingston, Jamaica. One Draw is the exclusive operator of Marley Natural cannabis retail locations and distributor of Marley Natural cannabis products in Jamaica.

Follow Marley Natural Jamaica on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or visit marleynaturalja.com.