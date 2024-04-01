News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Married Christian School Teacher Allegedly Kidnapped And Robbed Men Through Gay Dating App 33-year-old Antonie Perteet allegedly targeted and victimized three men during a three-week span.









A former teacher at a Christian-based learning center has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing men he met through Grindr, a dating app for gay single men. The Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested Antonie Perteet in Chicago on March 26.

The 33-year-old is facing charges for a slew of alleged crimes against male victims committed between June and July 2023. According to a statement by the Chicago police, Perteet’s charges include multiple felony counts, including armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Perteet allegedly targeted and victimized three men during a three-week span. The victims ranged in age from 30 to 50 years old.

Perteet would allegedly find his victims through Grindr, getting their addresses to attack them later. Prosecutors claimed that a friend helped conduct the scheme, assisting in holding the men captive and pressuring them for their banking information.

The pair continued his robberies in the fall. On Oct. 8, he and his accomplice saw the man he met via the gay dating app walking his dog. They allegedly forced him back into his home at gunpoint and proceeded to rob him, as reported by CWB Chicago. Prosecutors also accused Perteet of stepping on the man’s face and threatening him not to look up. Perteet had connected with the victim on the day of the home invasion, restraining him with belts, painter’s tape, and a towel to cover his mouth.

Perteet is a married father of four who worked as a gym teacher at the learning center, per WBBM News Radio. His alleged actions may be connected to another set of Grindr-related robberies involving at least 15 men, according to authorities. It is unclear thus far if Perteet is the main suspect of those crimes.

