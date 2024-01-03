Marvel Fans Are On Board With Colman Domingo Replacing Jonathan Majors As ‘Kang The Conqueror’

There are growing rumors that Marvel is considering replacing Jonathan Majors with another actor as Kang The Conqueror and many fans are favor of Colman Domingo securing the role.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe streets are talking after industry insider Daniel Richtman teased the strong possibility of Marvel opting out of cutting Kang from upcoming films entirely and instead replacing the villain with another actor.

With Majors losing the role in the wake of being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Marvel fans were disappointed at the likelihood of a Kang movie and appearances in upcoming Avengers films ceasing to exist. But according to Richtman, not only is Marvel considering a replacement, they might already have their eyes on an actor who’s coming out of a pinnacle year with breakout roles in Netflix’s Rustin and Oprah Winfrey’s The Color Purple musical.

Emmy award-winning Euphoria actor Colman Domingo is receiving swarms of support from fans as his name fills media headlines as the possible new Kang, Forbes reported. A tweet announcing the news has ignited growing petitions for Domingo to secure the role.

“Actually love this choice, especially since his character in The Walking Dead seems to be finished,” one fan wrote.

“He’s actually a really good choice,” added someone else.

Domingo has even shared his desire to play a supervillain with the MCU or for DC Comics. Old interview clips have started to surface online showing Domingo saying he would “jump in” if offered a villain role.

“I just want to be the villain. I don’t want to be the good guy,” Domingo told one interviewer. “I just want to be really nasty and dirty.”

He told another interviewer how badly he wants to play a “supervillain” since the heroes are “boring.”

If the rumors are true, Marvel fans and Domingo would have their prayers answered in seeing the future of Kang and his variants.

