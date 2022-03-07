Mary J. Blige Announces Inaugural Atlanta-Based Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

After slaying the Super Bowl halftime stage and wrapping season 2 of Power Book II last month, Mary J. Blige keeps the iconic moves flowing by announcing her inaugural music festival for women.

On Monday, Mary and Pepsi announced the “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” in partnership with Live Nation Urban. The three-day festival will take place in Atlanta on Mother’s Day weekend from May 6–8, 2022.

Described as “unapologetically curated for and by women,” it will include a jam-packed lineup of music, wellness, tech, beauty, and financial literacy, as well as live concerts, workshops, and other gatherings taking place at several venues across the city, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Joining Mary on the list of performers is Ella Mai, Chaka Khan, Xscape, City Girls, Queen Naija, Kiana Lede, Kierra Sheard, Omeretta The Great, and more.

“These are some of my favorite singers. They move the culture and have made us dance all of our lives,” Blige said.

“It’s about women who want to elevate and keep moving forward.”

She explained how a recent listening party she hosted helped inspire her to launch a music festival.

“All the women from the streaming services were coming in stressed. They were picking up their wine and talking about the songs,” Blige said.

“It became this big session about how each song made them feel and how it related to their lives. Just seeing that over and over and over again sparked an idea.”

Local minority and women-owned businesses will also be highlighted throughout the festival as they come together to put on a memorable event for the community.

“Atlanta has been doing this for a while. It’s a big Black entertainment hub. If we’re doing it for the culture and we’re doing it for us, do it there,” Blige said. “Atlanta was always the most fun place to party and still is for me. I remember Jack the Rapper, and don’t get me started on Freaknik.”

“Get dressed. Get decked out. Let your hair down,” she said. “The Strength of a Woman is about us coming together to heal, to be examples for each other and to do some partying.”

Presale tickets go live at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, with general on-sale beginning on Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at soawfestival.com.