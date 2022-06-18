Mary J Blige Is Helping Black Women While She's On A 23-City Tour

Mary J Blige is set to embark on a 23-city Good Morning Gorgeous tour, which will feature stops in New York and Los Angeles and has teamed with Hologic to raise health awareness for Black women.

Afrotech reports the tour will be presented by Hologic in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective (BPC). Hologic is a medical technology innovator working to improve women’s health through screenings for treatment and revolutionizing daily care. The company is home to the world’s first commercial 3D mammography system and is a leader in testing for cervical cancer, respiratory illnesses and COVID-19.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Mary J. Blige as the presenting sponsor for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour,” Hologic’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Steve MacMillan, according to A release. “As a global leader in women’s health, we’re committed to emphasizing the lifesaving importance of preventive screenings and the annual Well Woman exam, and Mary’s voice is a powerful way to reach millions of women.”

Blige, whose tour will include special appearances from Ella Mai and Queen Naija, has partnered with Hologic for its “Her Wealth is Her Health” commercial earlier this year. She also spoke on her own health and the stigma behind Black people and health during a “Screening the System: A Dialogue on Bias and Breast Health panel hosted by Hologic, according to the outlet.

“I had an aunt who died of breast cancer. My grandmother died from cervical cancer and another aunt died of lung cancer,” Blige said. “Nobody spoke about it at home. That’s why they ended up in the hospital with two weeks to live, and NOW we’re talking about it. I know this is happening in a lot of African American homes, and that’s why we need to talk about it.”