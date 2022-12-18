Maryland Man Charged With Murdering Wife After Requesting Welfare Check

A man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife in Waldorf, Maryland on Dec. 9 after requesting a welfare check at his home, according to ABC7 News.

Travis Wood, 33, was arrested after officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home on the 2300 block of Tawny Drive around 1 p.m. and found his 32-year-old wife, Shawnda Wood, shot to death.

Wood was identified as a suspect and charged with both first and second-degree murder. He was also charged with a firearms violation and two counts of assault. Wood is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

A GoFundMe set up by Shawnda’s family noted that the couple has three children; 11-year-old Autumn, nine-year-old McKenzie and eight-year-old Melrose. “We are the family of Shawnda, a beloved Daughter, Mother, Sister, and Friend. On Friday, December 9th 2022, Shawnda lost her life due to domestic violence.”

“We are devastated that her precious life was taken away from us and her three beautiful daughters. #EndDomesticViolence”

The family also thanked the public for their support and asked for continued prayers as the family deals with the tragedy.

“We are reaching out in hopes that you will contribute to us providing Shawnda with a proper homegoing celebration. In addition, we are seeking support to help raise her daughters, Autumn (11), McKenzie (9), and Melrose (8). We thank you for your condolences and prayers. We ask that you keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate through this tragedy.”

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $20,000 to help with funeral expenses. Any additional funds will be used to help support Wood’s three daughters.

Detective Eric Weaver from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with pertinent information about the case contact CCSO at (301) 609-6571. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.